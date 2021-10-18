Chicago Sky championship celebration to be held Tuesday: Lightfoot

Sky championship celebration to be held Tuesday: Lightfoot originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Sky's championship celebration will be held in the city Tuesday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced.

While few details have been released, the mayor tweeted Monday that the celebration is scheduled for Tuesday in Millennium Park.

"It's all about the celebration," Lightfoot said in an interview with 670 the Score Monday morning. "Sky win, Sky championship. We'll have a great celebration tomorrow in Millennium Park and I'm just so so happy for the team."

Timing and other information remains unclear, however.

"Additional details will be rolled out later today. Get ready Sky-Town!" her tweet read.

The Chicago Sky are WNBA champions for the first time in history after beating the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals.

After losing the first three quarters to Phoenix, the Sky came out on top in front of a sold-out home crowd at Wintrust Arena.

"This is amazing," Candace Parker, a Naperville-native who signed with the Sky in the offseason, said on winning her second WNBA title. "Look at the city, man. They all showed up."

Presently, the plan is for the parade to begin at 11 AM at Wintrust Arena and heading toward the the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park for a celebration rally starting at noon.

Stay tuned for more details as they are released.