Chicago Sky announce A-list halftime performer at home opener

The Chicago Sky unveiled the team's 2024 theme night and promotional giveaway schedule, and they're pulling out all the stops for the home opener.

Fans will be welcomed back to Wintrust Arena Saturday, May 25 with jersey-shaped rally towels, which will come in handy as the Sky take on the Connecticut Sun. Chicago-born, 12-time Grammy nominated hip-hop artist Lupe Fiasco will take the court for a special performance at halftime.

Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Other themed night throughout the season include Juneteenth, Pride Night, Sneakerhead Night, Marvel Superhero Night, Hoops for Troops Night and much more.