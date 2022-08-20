Chicago Sky’s 38-point win over New York Liberty in Game 2 sets WNBA playoff record

Yahoo Sports

Matt Harmon is in Florida, but the podcast never stops! Today, he’s joined by Dalton Del Don to go over some of the bigger fantasy-relevant news stories (Ken Walker’s surgery, Javonte Williams as DEN’s #1, George Pickens hype, etc.) before digging into the running backs that Dalton has ranked higher or lower than consensus. Later, as the guys preview the 2022 Cleveland Browns, the news of Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension breaks and they discuss how it will affect the other players on the Browns and if Watson will ever be the same player he once was.