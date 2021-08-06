Chicago restaurants still struggle with staffing
Electric scooters could be coming back to Chicago.
Electric scooters could be coming back to Chicago.
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't mince words describing his fellow NFL players in his Instagram story Thursday.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
Gable Steveson, named after US wrestling legend Dan Gable, upsets Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili to win his first Olympic gold medal.
Her performance in the Tokyo 2020 games had propelled her to new heights of popularity.
Golden State just might be done when it comes to free-agent acquisitions.
"You may never see anything like it again," an announcer said.
The Bucks, facing a rising luxury-tax bill, let P.J. Tucker leave for the Heat.
The Warriors will ask fan-favorite Iguodala to accentuate his strengths on the court while mentoring the young players with untapped potential off it.
Tom Brady jokes about attending Peyton Manning's Hall of Fame induction:
Warriors fans eagerly await the video of Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson on a boat together in the San Francisco Bay.
Even in a salary cap-conscious NBA world without dumb general managers, 10 contracts still have to be the worst. These are them.
The Cowboys have reportedly reached out to an MLB club about Dak Prescott's arm, Jason Garrett rubs NY press the wrong way, and Canton talk.
Andre Iguodala won't be joining the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.
Annika Schleu went from first to 31st when Saint Boy would not cooperate
Richard Bland has played professionally since 1996 and he's showing his veteran insight on Twitter towards Bryson DeChambeau.
The Detroit Lions offered Johnson a three-year contract that would pay him around $500,000 annually for appearance fees to help settle their dispute
Will the Celtics find point guard help in free agency after all? Boston reportedly is in discussions to add former Lakers guard Dennis Schroder.
The United States men have won a track gold medal at every modern Olympics in which they've participated. Maybe not for long.
But are the Warriors interested in Simmons at the price the 76ers are asking?
SNY's Andy Martino will be responding to and breaking down answers to questions from readers. Here's the latest...