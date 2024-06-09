Chicago Red Stars set NWSL single-match attendance record in Wrigley Field tilt vs. Bay FC

CHICAGO — No venue has hosted more people for a National Women’s Soccer League match than Wrigley Field did on Saturday night.

That was 35,038 people to be exact.

That was the announced attendance to see the Chicago Red Stars take on Bay FC in “Red Stars Take Over Wrigley Field.” According to a Red Stars news release, posted on its website, that set the NWSL single-match attendance record, breaking the previous mark of 34,130.

MLB: White Sox topple Red Sox behind Gavin Sheets grand slam, win two straight

That figure was established by Seattle Reign FC on Oct. 15, 2023, for the final regular-season match of U.S. soccer legend Megan Rapinoe.

“On behalf of the Red Stars, I would like to thank all 35,038 fans and every person who helped us welcome this record-breaking crowd to Wrigley Field,” Red Stars President Karen Leetzow said in the news release.

“… Our club could not be prouder to call Chicago home (Saturday) night.”

Within the first week of tickets for the Wrigley Field match going on sale to the public, the release states, the Red Stars had already surpassed their previous single-match attendance mark of 17,338, which came in July 2019 following the FIFA Women’s World Cup that year.

MLB: Reds win their 7th straight, in a 4-3 victory over the Cubs

The Red Stars usually play their home games in the southwest suburbs, at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview. Leetzow says playing a match at Wrigley Field gave more fans a chance to watch the club.

“Chicago has truly shown the country what’s possible when we level the playing field with a centrally-located stadium that is easy to access and give these world-class athletes the support they deserve,” Leetzow said in the release.

“… This historic match is not just momentous for the Red Stars, but for the NWSL and the future of women’s professional soccer. (Saturday) night, Chicago proved once again that fans are hungry to witness the intense level of competition that exists on the pitch every week in the NWSL and around the world. Hosting this record-breaking crowd would not have been possible without the support of the Chicago Cubs, the Ricketts family and our sponsors. Thank you to everyone who had a hand in the success of our ‘Red Stars Take Over Wrigley Field’ match.”

The only bad news for the Red Stars on the night was that they dropped the match, 2-1.

WNBA: Magic Johnson says Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are the Magic vs. Bird of the WNBA

Bay FC scored in the 25th and 79th minutes to take a 2-0 lead. The Red Stars got one in the 93rd minute when Penelope Hocking scored off a Chardonnay Curran assist, but they were unable to get the equalizer.

The Red Stars are now 5-5-1 on the season.

Chicago has three straight road matches, beginning Friday at 7 p.m. against the Kansas City Current at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The club next plays at home on Saturday, July 6, against the Houston Dash at SeakGeek Stadium, the first of three consecutive home matches.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.