Chicago Red Stars to play at Wrigley Field for first time

CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars announced Tuesday the club will play its first-ever match at Wrigley Field this June.

The Red Stars, who are currently undefeated, will host Bay FC in the "Friendly Confines" at 6:30 p.m. on June 8.

"Playing at Wrigley Field will be the event that fans of the Red Stars, Cubs and Chicago sports won’t want to miss," Chicago Red Stars President Karen Leetzow said in a statement. "On behalf of the Red Stars, I'd like to thank the Cubs for inviting us to Wrigley Field and giving these elite athletes the stage they deserve."

Presale starts for Red Stars season ticket members at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Presale tickets will be available to Chicago Cubs season ticket holders next Monday while public on-sale of tickets begins at 10 a.m. on April 17.

"Wrigley Field is one of the most iconic sports venues in the country. This is a unique opportunity for us to bring further visibility to our team and women’s soccer," Red Stars team captain Alyssa Naeher said. "Chicago has always been an incredible sports town with such a rich history; I can’t wait to compete on the field, under the lights, in front of our dedicated Chicago fans from every part of the city!"

Three matches into the season, the Red Stars are second in the National Women's Soccer League standings. The franchise typically plays their home games at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview.