Chicago Red Stars to play at Wrigley Field in the first NWSL match at the Friendly Confines

The Chicago Red Stars are coming to Wrigley Field.

The Red Stars’ match June 8 against Bay FC will be the first National Women’s Soccer League game to be played at the ballpark. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and the match will be broadcast on ION.

“Playing at Wrigley Field will be the event that fans of the Red Stars, Cubs and Chicago sports won’t want to miss,” Red Stars president Karen Leetzow said in a statement. “On behalf of the Red Stars, I’d like to thank the Cubs for inviting us to Wrigley Field and giving these elite athletes the stage they deserve. We look forward to representing our great city and showing Chicago fans and the country how talented this club is and the intense level of competition that exists on the pitch every week in the NWSL and in Chicago’s backyard.”

Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney said in a statement the team is thrilled to welcome the Red Stars to the ballpark and they are “proud to join forces with the Red Stars to bring this event to life for the players, fans and our city.”

Wrigley is a familiar spot for Red Stars and U.S. Women’s National Team player Mallory Swanson, who has attended Cubs games to watch her husband, Dansby, after he signed a seven-year deal with the team before the 2023 season.

Red Stars executive chairperson Laura Ricketts is also co-owner of the Cubs with her family. Marquee Sports Network, owned by the Cubs, and the Red Stars announced last month that 15 of their games would air live on their platforms, including 10 on the network.

Over the last 16 years, Wrigley Field has hosted a variety of non-Cubs games at the ballpark: Illinois and Northwestern football, the Blackhawks for the Winter Classic, Northwestern women’s lacrosse and Northwestern baseball. The Red Stars will become the latest to play in the historic stadium as the match makes women’s professional soccer more accessible to fans in Chicago.

“Wrigley Field is one of the most iconic sports venues in the country. This is a unique opportunity for us to bring further visibility to our team and women’s soccer,” Red Stars goalkeeper and team captain Alyssa Naeher said in a statement. “Chicago has always been an incredible sports town with such a rich history. I can’t wait to compete on the field, under the lights, in front of our dedicated Chicago fans from every part of the city!”

A presale for Red Stars season ticket members starts at 10 a.m. Thursday. Season ticket members can reserve their seats for the match in accordance with their season ticket member package and will have the opportunity to purchase additional tickets as part of the presale. The Cubs will hold a presale April 15 for their season ticket holders. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. April 17.

The Red Stars have played most of their home matches at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview since 2016. However, the organization made clear in late February that if the city and state are willing to use taxpayers’ dollars to fund new stadiums for the Bears and White Sox, the Red Stars want to be part of the conversation and should be included in whatever funding is allocated. The Red Stars ideally would like to find a site in Chicago for a new stadium and training facility.

“We feel that we’ve now proven that there’s a business model and that there is a proven value to offer as a community asset,” NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman told the Tribune in February, “and with all that in mind, we therefore expect to be thought of and have an opportunity to contribute to any dialogue around investment and infrastructure as it relates to the future of the footprint of any city.”