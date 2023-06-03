Chicago is ready for NASCAR Street Race. What to know about map, schedule, tickets and more

In 2022, NASCAR spent the July 4th weekend at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisc.

NASCAR will be taking over Chicago's Grant Park during the first weekend of July, bring NASCAR fans together for the inaugural NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

Nearly 50,000 spectators are expected for each day of the two-day event, as drivers will take to the likes of Michigan Avenue and Lake Shore Drive around the city's iconic park.

The area in front of the Buckingham Fountain along South Columbus Drive will serve as the start and finish line, as well as pit road.

Here is what you need to know about the NASCAR Chicago Street Race:

When is NASCAR coming to Chicago?

The inaugural NASCAR Chicago Street Race will be held July 1-2, 2023.

When is the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Cup Series race?

The Grant Park 220 will take place at 4:30 p.m. CST Saturday, July 2. The 220-mile NASCAR Cup Series race is 100 laps long.

When is the Loop 121 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race?

The Loop 121 will take place at 4 p.m. CST Saturday, July 1. The 121-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series race is 55 laps long.

Where is the NASCAR race this weekend?

Here are the next NASCAR Cup Series stops leading up to the NASCAR Chicago Street Race:

NASCAR Chicago Street Race tickets

Ticket prices range from $269 to as much as $3,016 begininng with general admission all the way up to the President's Paddock Club. Visit www.nascarchicago.com for more information or to purchase tickets.

NASCAR Chicago Street Race map / course layout

Here is a look at the race layout:

NASCAR Chicago Street Race course layout

NASCAR Chicago Street Race schedule

July 1

9 a.m. CST: Gates open

10 a.m. CST: Practice / NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

11 a.m. CST: Qualifying / NXS

12:30 p.m. CST: Practice / NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

1:30 p.m. CST: Qualifying / NCS

TBD: Pre-race concert featuring The Black Crowes

3:30 p.m. CST : NXS driver introductions

4 p.m. CST: The Loop 121 / NXS

TBD: Post-race concert featuring The Chainsmokers

July 2

9 a.m. CST: Gates open

TBD: Pre-race concert featuring Charley Crockett and Miranda Lambert

4 p.m. CST: NCS driver introductions

4:30 p.m. CST: Grant Park 220 / NCS

TBD: Victory lane celebration

NASCAR Chicago Street Race road closures

Here is a full list of road closures for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend:

Sunday, June 25: Jackson will close between Michigan and Columbus, and Columbus will close between Jackson and Roosevelt starting at 12:01 a.m.

Monday, June 26: Congress Plaza Drive will close and eastbound lanes of Roosevelt Road between Columbus and DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close starting at 6 a.m.

Tuesday, June 27: Track barrier installation starts at 6 a.m., beginning with the curb lane closure on southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Balbo Drive and Roosevelt.

Wednesday, June 28: Track barrier installation continues with the curb lane closure on southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Balbo and Roosevelt starting at 10 p.m.

Thursday, June 29 : - Northbound Michigan will close between Balbo and Jackson and southbound Michigan will close between Balbo and Jackson starting at 8 p.m. Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close between Monroe Drive and McFetridge and Roosevelt will close between Columbus and DuSable Lake Shore Drive starting at 10 p.m.

Friday, June 30: Southbound Michigan will close between Balbo and Jackson starting at 5 p.m.

Sunday, July 2: Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will begin reopening.

Monday, July 3: Streets will begin reopening as early as 7 a.m. During demobilization of the track wall, fence and viewing structures, all street closures are expected to remain in effect. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive are the priority streets to reopen. All activity is expected to be complete by Saturday, July 15.

