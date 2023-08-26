Chicago police respond to shooting inside Guaranteed Rate Field during White Sox game

Chicago police reported a shooting inside Guaranteed Rate Field during Friday night’s Chicago White Sox game and said more information would be forthcoming.

A police spokesman on social media said a media briefing would take place but later said a written update would be circulated overnight. It was not immediately clear how many people were injured.

A spectator, Greg Mika, said he was seated near the woman who received medical treatment to her leg below the knee and watched her walk out of the stadium with medics. The incident occurred in the third inning of the game, he said, but the game concluded as normal.

A postgame concert was canceled according to multiple reports. “Due to technical issues, tonight’s postgame concert has been canceled,” was displayed on the stadium’s video scoreboard.