Chicago police officer killed in shooting

1st Dep. Supt. Eric Carter and Mayor Lori Lightfoot address reporters following the shooting ( Tom Ahern)

A police officer was killed and another was seriously injured in a shooting in Chicago, according to local police.

The shooting took place at around 9pm on Saturday as the officers conducted a traffic stop on the city’s South Side, police said.

The officers were taken to University of Chicago Medical Centre, police spokesman Tom Ahern said.

One of the officers, a woman, later died while a second officer, a man, was “fighting for his life” in critical condition, a police representative told reporters on early Sunday.

BREAKING : Two Chicago zpolice Officers have been shot in the 8th Dist. and transported to the University of Chicago hospital. Condition unknown. Further details to follow.#ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/TzKFa1HZJ7 — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) August 8, 2021

Two suspects have been taken into custody and one suspect, a female, is still at large, Mr Ahern said.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.

On Sunday morning, Mayor Lori Lightfoot told reporters at a press conference: “Our hearts ache for the loss of life.”

In a statement, Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown said: “The Chicago Police Department has lost one of our own in an incomprehensible act of violence.

A 29-year-old female officer assigned to the Community Safety Team was shot and killed in the line of duty Saturday night. A second officer was also shot and is in critical condition.

“These officers put the safety and lives of others above their own, serving with courage and honour despite knowing the cost.”

Additional reporting by AP