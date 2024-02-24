Chicago’s Patrick Williams out for season for foot surgery as injury bug spreads

The Chicago Bulls continue to reel from injury as another core player will sit for the remainder of the NBA’s 2023-24 season for foot surgery, per multiple reports. According to Reuters, Patrick Williams will miss the rest of the Bulls’ campaign to have surgery on his left foot.

“Williams has been out since Jan. 25 with an acute bone edema in his left foot,” reports Reuters.” At that time, Williams had already missed three games that month with foot discomfort and had been in a walking boot, and the Bulls said the injury required ‘active rest’ for at least two weeks.”

Since then, the team has reported that “routine subsequent imaging (revealed) the progression of his foot stress reaction.”

Williams has been something of an ironman, having played in all 82 games with Chicago in 2022-23. The 22-year-old forward has been putting up 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1. 5 assists with the Bulls so far this season.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire