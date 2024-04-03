Chicago officials detail street closures for NASCAR race

CHICAGO — NASCAR is coming to Chicago again this summer and on Wednesday, city officials outlined the street closures that will take place in the weeks leading up to the main event.

NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race will take place over the Fourth of July weekend in Grant Park and surrounding streets.

But the set up will begin in early June.

Construction of the main viewing areas will begin on June 10. This will include:

Monday, June 10 : Ida B. Wells Dr. will close from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. starting at 12:01 a.m. to allow for construction of the main viewing areas; and limited parking restrictions will be put in place along southbound Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Balbo Dr.

Wednesday, June 19 to Thursday, June 20 : Temporary road closure from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on northbound Michigan Ave. from Congress Circle to Jackson Dr.to allow for a pedestrian walkway to be installed while viewing structures are being assembled.

Wednesday, June 26 – Beginning at 8 p.m. : Northbound traffic lane closure on Congress Circle.

Thursday, June 27 – Beginning at 7 p.m. Curb lane closure of Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Roosevelt Rd.

Starting on June 27, significant street closures in downtown Chicago will begin. Those include:

Thursday, June 27 – Beginning at 7 p.m. Closure of Jackson Dr. between Michigan Ave. and Columbus Dr.

Friday, June 28 – Beginning at 8 a.m. Closure of Balbo Dr. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. (intersection will remain open).

Friday, June 28 – Beginning at 7 p.m . Full closure of Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Saturday, June 29 – Beginning at 7 p.m. Southbound lane closure on Columbus Dr. from Balbo Dr. to Roosevelt Rd.

Monday, July 1 – Beginning at 1 a.m. Closure of Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Roosevelt Rd. Closure of Jackson Dr. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Monday, July 1 – Beginning at 9 p.m. Closure of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd. Reopening at 6 a.m. on July 2.

Tuesday, July 2 – Beginning at 6 a.m. Closure ofCongress Circle and entrances at Michigan Ave., Van Buren St. and Harrison St.

Thursday, July 4 – Beginning at 9 p.m. Closure of westbound and eastbound Roosevelt Rd. between Michigan Ave. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Closure of northbound Michigan Ave. between Roosevelt Rd. and Jackson Dr.

Friday, July 5 – Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Closure of northbound and southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd. Closure of southbound Michigan Ave. between Roosevelt Rd. and Jackson Dr. Closure of the northbound lane of Indiana Ave. at 13th St. Closure on Monroe St. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

For the weekend of the race itself — Saturday, July 6 and Sunday July 7 — the following closures will be in place.

Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from Randolph St. to McFetridge Dr.

Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from McFetridge Dr. to Randolph St.

Northbound Michigan Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to Jackson Dr.

Southbound Michigan Ave. from Jackson Dr. to 8 th St.

Monroe St. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Columbus Dr. from Roosevelt Rd. to Monroe St.

Roosevelt Rd. from DuSable Lake Shore Dr. to Michigan Ave.

Jackson Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Ida B. Wells Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Congress Circle from Harrison St. to Van Buren St.

Northbound Indiana Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to 13th St.

Post Place: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Dr.

Garvey Ct.: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Dr.

Monday, July 8 : Select streets will begin reopening following the conclusion of the event. All street closures are expected to remain in effect as demobilization of the track wall, fence, and viewing structures takes place.

NOTE: The priority streets to reopen are DuSable Lake Shore Dr., Michigan Ave., and Columbus Dr. Other street closures will remain in effect as demobilization of the track wall, fence, and viewing structures takes place.

Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will begin reopening Monday, July 8 at 6 a.m., with all NASCAR-related demobilization activity expected to conclude by end of day July 18th.

The Office of Emergency Management also provided these details about sidewalks and local access:

Sidewalks will remain open throughout the set-up and tear-down (June 10 – July 18).

Southbound Michigan Ave. from Monroe St. to Jackson Dr.

Southbound Michigan Ave. from 8 th St. to Roosevelt Rd.

8th St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

9th St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

11th St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Balbo Dr. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Harrison St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Ida B. Wells from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Jackson Blvd. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Van Buren St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Monroe St. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from Randolph St. to Monroe St.

Northbound Michigan Ave. from 13 th St. to 16 th St.

Northbound Indiana Ave. from 14 th St. to 16 th St.

Columbus Underpass and the Chicago Lakefront Bicycle Path will remain open throughout the event (this includes Monroe St. and Roosevelt Rd.).

Pedestrians traveling west must utilize and access sidewalk on the north side of Monroe St., Roosevelt Rd. or Columbus Dr. underpass only.

And these are the alternative routes available as outlined by OEMC. (NOTE: Streets may be closed by the City of Chicago, if deemed necessary.)

DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Northbound will remain open from South Shore Dr. to I-55 merger.

To visit the Museum Campus from the South: Exit DuSable Lake Shore Dr. at 31st St. and utilize Fort Dearborn Dr. to proceed north and access 18th Dr.

To visit the Museum Campus from the North: Access Stevenson Expressway (I-55N)/ and merge onto N/DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Exit at 18 th Dr.

DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Southbound will remain open from Hollywood Blvd. to Randolph St.

Inner DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will remain open in both directions.

Dan Ryan Expressway (I-90/94) will remain open in both directions.

Kennedy Expressway (I-90/94) will remain open in both directions. Eisenhower Expressway (I-290) will remain open in both directions.

Stevenson Expressway (I-55) will remain open in both directions.

In the Loop – the following Streets will remain open: State St., Dearborn St., Clark St., LaSalle St., Wells St., Franklin St., Upper Wacker Dr., Lower Wacker Dr., Randolph St., Washington St., Madison St., Roosevelt Rd. – West of Michigan Ave., 18th St.

The Chicago Park District will prioritize public access during the NASCAR Chicago Street Race, keeping more than half of the park open during the event, including set-up and tear-down. Access to popular park features like Buckingham Fountain, Butler Field, and Lower Hutchinson Field will remain accessible to the public with minimal restrictions that equate to less than one-fifth of event operation days

