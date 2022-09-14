Chicago and North Wilkesboro headline 2023 NASCAR schedule
NASCAR.com brings you Up To Speed on the 2023 NASCAR schedule and key dates for the upcoming season.
Kevin Harvick, last in playoff points, is among drivers to watch in Saturday night's Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The NASCAR Cup Series won’t be the only tour taking it to the streets of the Windy City in 2023, as the Xfinity Series will participate in the inaugural Chicago Street Race race weekend as revealed by Wednesday’s 2023 schedule release. Perhaps the most anticipated weekend of the entire 2023 schedule, Chicago’s festivities will kick […]
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR today announced the 2023 schedules for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. During the organization‘s 75th anniversary season, NASCAR‘s national series will visit an exciting mix of history-rich venues, short tracks and road courses, with the sport reaching a new level of excitement with […]
NASCAR released its 2023 schedule on Wednesday that includes previously announced races at the new downtown Chicago street course and a return to North Wilkesboro in North Carolina along with only one notable date shift. The Cup Series schedule is largely unchanged from the 2022 version, with the 10 playoff tracks the same, the exhibition Clash again returning to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and the Daytona 500 opening the season on Feb. 19. The only notable date change is a second stop at Richmond Raceway being moved from August to July, and the shared NASCAR and IndyCar weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway moved from July to August.
Jeremy Clements Racing won its appeal of an L2-level penalty levied by NASCAR officials following the No. 51 Chevrolet’s victory last month at Daytona International Speedway, the National Motorsports Appeals Panel decided Tuesday. Clements wheeled the vehicle to victory in the Xfinity Series race, but the win was soon determined ineligible to count for the […]
Kyle Busch will move to Richard Childress Racing next season, ending a 15-year career with Joe Gibbs Racing because the team could not come to terms with NASCAR's only active multiple Cup champion. Busch will drive the No. 8 Chevrolet for Childress in an announcement made Tuesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. “I’ll be taking my talents to Welcome, North Carolina to drive the No. 8 car starting in 2023," Busch said of moving to the team based about an hour north of Charlotte.
Clements won at Daytona in August but his car failed post-race inspection. On Tuesday, an appeals panel overturned the penalty NASCAR levied against him.
Vanderbilt baseball released its SEC schedule Wednesday. It includes a home series with defending champ Ole Miss and a visit to Tennessee.
After hosting the All-Star race and a playoff race in 2022, NASCAR is cutting their trips to Texas in half in 2023.
Six drivers are separated by 13 points from 10th through 15th. The top 12 drivers will make the second round of the playoffs.
The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series has a new (old) name for the 2023 season and beyond. The unveiling of the 2023 national series schedules on Wednesday revealed a new (old) track on the docket as well. The Truck Series will return to the heralded Milwaukee Mile, which has hosted 34 NASCAR national series races over […]
While Kyle Busch celebrates his 2023 plans to head to Richard Childress Racing, the move also brings goodbyes from Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing. MORE: Full details on Busch’s future | Busch through the years Busch will conclude his tenure with the manufacturer and team after 15 years together, a fruitful partnership for all parties […]
The Nos. 15 and 61 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series teams were penalized as a result of loose lug nuts, the sanctioning body announced Tuesday. MORE: Truck playoff standings | Bristol schedule The No. 15 Ford driven by Tanner Gray and the No. 61 Toyota of Chase Purdy were each found with one lug nut […]
NASCAR’s 2023 schedule was unveiled Wednesday, and Kansas Speedway will continue to play host to two race weekends next year.
The races will move from July to August, a part of the calendar with more historical significance to the weekend.