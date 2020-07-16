Chicago native Rob Ninkovich details his snowball fights with Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick apparently loves a good snowball fight?

The surprisingly-human fact about the NFL's most robotic head coach comes courtesy of Rob Ninkovich, who played in New England for eight seasons, winning two Super Bowls. On the latest episode of NBC Sports' Sports Uncovered podcast, Ninkovich lays out the time he found himself taking cover from Bill's lobs:

So I'm walking out after the game, walking to my truck. All of a sudden, a snowball comes flying in, and I'm like, ‘Who the heck is throwing snowballs?' and it was Bill throwing snowballs at guys. It was just kind of like a fun moment where you were like, ‘He's not so bad ... he's not so bad'

(So this was clearly after a win, right?)

Ninkovich, along with others like Doug Flutie, Rodney Harrison, and Charlie Weiss, helped peel back the layers and provide a look into Bill Belichick that most people don't get to see. You can listen to the entire conversation right here, or in the embedded player below:

