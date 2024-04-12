Chicago native and projected lottery pick Matas Buzelis declares for NBA Draft

CHICAGO — At 6-foot-10, Matas Buzelis fits the mold of the modern NBA player. But before basketball, Matas used his long wingspan in the pool, competing from 4th through 7th grade for Team Illinois as a swimmer.

“I didn’t really like swimming, but I was really good at it,” Buzelis said. “I would show up to practice, and I was not really eager to learn. That’s what I say to everybody, if you love something that’s what you should do for the rest of your life, because the person who loves it more is always going to outwork the other person.”

Basketball was never uncharted waters in the Buzelis family—both of Matas’ parents played professionally in Lithuania, as did both his grandfathers. But for Matas, who spent his early years in the South Loop before his family moved to the southwest suburbs of Willowbrook, his love for the game didn’t take flight until entering his freshman year at Hinsdale Central. When the season ended though, the Covid-19 pandemic started, and with his sophomore season uncertain, Matas was recruited to play at prestigious Brewster academy in New Hampshire.

“Being at Brewster it was really hard for me because I was moving away from home,” Matas said. “Also [tough] making friends out there, and I was really shy back then. It was difficult for me. But I knew if I dedicated myself to play and try to compete against the best, I’m going to be successful.”

And successful he was, earning New Hampshire Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior. He transferred to Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas for his senior season to play with his younger brother Vince, and by then had around 30 scholarship offers as a 5-star recruit. But Matas didn’t have his sights set on college—instead eyeing the NBA’s G-League Ignite team, where he earned a salary and competed against pros.

“Playing for the Ignite was really difficult, but I always love challenges. Being against all the top prospects in the world, it made me so much better than I am. Also being around coaches that coached in the NBA and trainers in the NBA all mixed together and made me who I am.

In 26 games, Matas averaged 14.3 points and 6.9 rebounds, while showing scouts the work he’s put on defense.

“One thing I’ve learned is that when I block shots, I can push the ball in transition and get straight into our offense. Defense has been the game changer for me in the season.”

Most NBA mock drafts have Matas as a high lottery pick, but until this week the 19-year-old had yet to declare for the NBA draft. He told WGN exclusively on Thursday that he’s now ready to take his game to the next level.

“Actually I signed the papers yesterday, so I guess I’m declaring for the draft now,” Matas said with a laugh. “It’s surreal. I’ve always dreamed of this moment, and playing in the NBA is a dream come true to me.”

And despite his basketball journey already taking him from New Hampshire, to Kansas, to Nevada, Chicago will always be home.

“Coming from the city of Chicago, Michael Jordan played here, one of the best players ever. The culture is crazy and playing for Mac Irvin Fire one of the basketball godfathers,” he said. “Getting that experience makes you so much tougher being from Chicago and I feel like I have a chip on my shoulder.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.