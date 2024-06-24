Chicago NASCAR race to cause major downtown street closures

CHICAGO - NASCAR will be speeding through Chicago streets next weekend, but downtown drivers will need to slow down due to major closures starting midweek.

On Wednesday, the northbound lane on Congress Circle will close. The closures will intensify on Thursday, with Jackson Drive shutting down between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive starting at 7 p.m.

Friday brings more restrictions: Balbo Drive will close from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive at 8 a.m., and a full closure of Balbo from Michigan to Columbus will occur at 7 p.m.

During the race weekend, driving downtown will be nearly impossible. Streets will start reopening on Monday, July 8.

Officials assure that residents and workers in the area will still have access.

The Chicago NASCAR Street Race is scheduled for July 6 and 7.