Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot takes shot at Bears after their bid on Arlington Heights property
The Chicago Bears made headlines with news that the organization has placed a bid on Arlington Heights International Racecourse, where the expectation is that they’d build a new stadium.
The Bears have called Soldier Field home since 1971, and while there are some that are excited about a potential move, there are others that aren’t as happy.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a statement following the news, where she said instead of focusing on a new stadium, the Bears should be concerned with “putting a winning team on the field” and “being relevant past October.”
While it’s true, it’s not exactly what you’d expect to hear in a statement from the mayor.
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a statement calling the Bears’ bid on Arlington Park a negotiating tactic and “noise.” pic.twitter.com/dVBjaEC6tq
— Chris Emma (@CEmma670) June 17, 2021
“Our city is home to some of the world’s finest sports teams who have played a vital role in the city’s re-opening. As part of the city’s recovery, many organizations are doubling down on their commitment to Chicago, and we expect the Chicago Bears to follow suit. the Bears are locked into a lease at Soldier Field until 2033. In addition, this announcement from the Bears comes in the midst of negotiations for improvements at Soldier Field. This is clearly a negotiating tactic that the Bears have used before. As a season ticket holder and longtime Bears fan, I am committed to keeping the ‘Chicago’ name in our football team. And like most Bears fans, we want the organization to focus on putting a winning team on the field, beating the Packers finally and being relevant part October. Everything else is noise.”
