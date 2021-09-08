Chicago at Los Angeles: Which Rams player would you want on the Bears?

The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2021 NFL season in a prime-time showing against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football, where there are plenty of storylines to monitor.

Perhaps the biggest one — but not exactly surprising — is that Andy Dalton will be the Bears quarterback to start the season, despite a push from rookie Justin Fields, who you could argue made a strong case to be the starter from the get-go.

Chicago’s starting offense struggled to find any sort of momentum in the preseason. In eight possessions this preseason, they scored just six points, totaled 144 yards, had five punts, two turnovers and just four first downs.

The Bears are early 7.5-point road underdogs against the Rams, and it’s easy to see why with the concerns on offense and questions at cornerback on defense.

But there’s also plenty of talent on the Rams’ roster, which starts with reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Aaron Donald, as well as one of the league’s best cornerbacks in Jalen Ramsey. Chicago will also face a couple of familiar faces in former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and former Bears edge rusher Leonard Floyd.

So, which Rams player would you want on the Bears?

