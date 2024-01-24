Should Chicago’s Jevon Carter be a Los Angeles Lakers trade target?

Should Chicago Bulls veteran guard Jevon Carter be a Los Angeles Lakers trade target? According to Bleacher Report NBA analyst Zach Buckley, the Lakers may want to consider it even if they are officially out on dealing for another Bulls guard, star Chicago wing Zach LaVine.

Noting that the team is after a point of attack defender via reporting from Chris Haynes (also of Bleacher Report), Buckley wrote that a “Jevon Carter trade would check that box. The 28-year-old has had a disappointing debut with the Chicago Bulls (which could bump his trade cost into the bargain bin), but just last season, he was giving the championship-chasing Milwaukee Bucks a solid 22.3 minutes of action per night.”

“He is a tireless defender who stays glued to his matchup the full 94 feet of the court,” adds the B/R analyst. “Opponents are never comfortable when he hits the hardwood.”

Is a Zach LaVine trade from the Chicago Bulls incoming? https://t.co/aoQNEH1RiC pic.twitter.com/EGBVwUzGEB — Bulls Wire (@Bulls_Wire) January 23, 2024

Carter could indeed be a sneaky-good low-cost trade target for the Lakers, but they should not expect to pick him up for free or close to it.

A solid second-round pick plus salary ballast would likely be the starting point — and those defensive skills ought to have Carter in demand among expensive contenders, so there could even be competition for his services.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire