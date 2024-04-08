Chicago hosts New York after Brunson's 43-point game

New York Knicks (46-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (37-41, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Knicks -2; over/under is 213

BOTTOM LINE: New York faces the Chicago Bulls after Jalen Brunson scored 43 points in the Knicks' 122-109 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bulls are 20-27 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is 20-19 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Knicks are 31-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks fifth in the league with 45.3 rebounds per game led by Isaiah Hartenstein averaging 8.3.

The Bulls average 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer makes per game than the Knicks give up (12.6). The Knicks are shooting 46.4% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 47.0% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Bulls won the last meeting 108-100 on April 6, with Javonte Green scoring 25 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is averaging 23.5 points and 5.3 assists for the Bulls. Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 18.3 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Brunson is scoring 28.2 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Knicks. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 5.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 109.4 points, 44.4 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points per game.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 115.3 points, 41.6 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Alex Caruso: out (ankle), Zach LaVine: out for season (ankle), Patrick Williams: out for season (foot), Julian Phillips: out (foot), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

Knicks: Julius Randle: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.