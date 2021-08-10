Chicago hosting public forums for input on 2022 budget
The Chicago Office of Budget and Management is working on the city's budget for 2022 and they want your input.
The Chicago Office of Budget and Management is working on the city's budget for 2022 and they want your input.
Cape Town restaurateur Adrian Hochman watched over the years as friends packed up and emigrated, but rationalised that power cuts, the threat of crime and an uncertain future were simply part of doing business in South Africa. That was before a global pandemic took its toll on Africa's most industrialised economy. Next year he leaves for Canada.
Democratic leadership outlined plans Monday to bypass GOP filibusters to alter the cap on deductions for state and local taxes paid, a tax break largely for the wealthy opposed by most Republicans and some Democrats.
Card data is beginning to show signs of wavering in spending as fears surrounding the COVID-19 Delta variant begin to rise. According to a JPMorgan Research report, increasing public focus on the Delta variant has coincided with slowed spending in key sectors.
Small business owners across the United States grew less confident in the economic recovery in July as labor shortages remained an issue, according to a survey released on Tuesday. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Optimism Index fell 2.8 points to a reading of 99.7 in July, almost erasing all of June's gain. Six of the 10 index components declined, three improved and one was left unchanged.
An estimated 7.5 million unemployed workers will be left with no benefits in September when key pandemic unemployment programs are set to end.
Democrats didn't include a debt limit hike in their $3.5 trillion budget, setting the stage for a clash with Republicans over a potential government shutdown.
Goldman Sachs takes a very bullish stance on the outlook for employment despite the pandemic being far from over.
Tarrant County commissioners have begun discussing the 2022 budget, which includes a reduction in the tax rate but a likely increase for homeowners because of rising property values.
St. Cloud's police department will add four officers to its ranks if the mayor's proposed budget is approved by the City Council later this year. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis unveiled Monday the preliminary 2022 budget, which includes an 8.4% increase in the city's public safety budget. Kleis attributes the need for additional officers to growth in the city and region. "We've more than doubled ...
Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell urged Democrats to take ownership over their exorbitant "socialist shopping list" and finance it without Republican votes. He said the GOP will either refuse to fund the next massive Democratic expenditure or be complicit in burdening future generations by voting to raise the debt ceiling.
Demand for workers continued to grow in June, hitting the fourth straight record high for the 21st century, as the economy continues to recover and workers hold more leverage.
Saudi Arabia's economy grew for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic in the second quarter fuelled by a 10.1% growth in the non-oil sector, according to flash government estimates on Monday. The data, which showed the economy growing 1.5% from a year ago, prompted economists to expect faster expansion in the second half of the year with the oil sector benefiting from higher output. "The quarterly GDP growth points to a further pick-up in activity, with the oil sector benefiting from higher production," said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.
Second-quarter earnings season winds down this week. Reports include AMC Entertainment, BioNTech, Walt Disney, Airbnb, DoorDash, Coinbase, eBay, and more.
Investor confidence in Germany has slumped to its lowest level this year as fears of a wave of delta cases grip the country and factories struggle to cope with severe global shortages.
According to the International Labor Organization, the people of Latin America and the Caribbean saw the largest reduction in hours worked in the labor market because of the COVID-19 pandemic, estimated at a 20.9% loss in hours.
It comes amid reports the country is still facing a labour shortage in sectors such as labour and hospitality.
Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics, FRED; Chart: Axios VisualsThe July U.S. jobs report was a blockbuster, but there’s still progress to be made in the labor market and the recent spike in COVID-19 cases means it’s too early to celebrate. Why it matters: The U.S. economy continues to show great momentum, which puts more pressure on the Federal Reserve to scale back its emergency monetary policies. However, doing so too early risks having the economy backslide. Stay on top of the latest market tren
U.S. consumers' inflation expectations for the near future remained elevated last month while the outlook for their financial prospects over the next year dimmed, according to a survey released on Monday by the New York Federal Reserve. The survey of consumer expectations, which is based on a rotating panel of 1,300 households, can be a helpful gauge for the U.S. central bank as it weighs its inflation outlook. Fed policymakers are discussing how and when to begin removing the support provided during the coronavirus pandemic, with some officials concerned recent inflationary pressures may last longer than anticipated.
The Canadian government has made strides toward opening the U.S.-Canada border to Americans. So why won't America do the same?
U.S. job openings jumped to a fresh record high in June and hiring also increased, an indication that the supply constraints that have held back the labor market remain elevated even as the pace of the economic recovery gathers momentum. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, shot up by 590,000 to 10.1 million on the last day of June, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Monday.