Chicago four-star 2025 defensive lineman puts USC in top 12 schools

Four-star defensive lineman Nathaniel Marshall revealed the top 12 schools left in his recruitment earlier this week. The USC Trojans made the cut alongside Michigan, Alabama, Miami, Florida, Penn State, Texas, Ohio State, Oregon, Auburn, Tennessee and Illinois.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive lineman from Chicago is the No. 31 overall prospect and No. 3 defensive lineman in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 1 player in the state of Illinois, according to the On3 industry rankings.

Marshall has scheduled official visits to Illinois (June 7) and Miami (June 21).

USC has landed some high-profile defensive linemen recently, with new coach Eric Henderson making a big splash:

“Five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry, who has long been committed to Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs, has now officially flipped his commitment to the USC Trojans following his recent visit to the university. Eric Henderson’s “Dawgwork” is delivering in a huge way for the Men of Troy. This news has caused a stir on social media, as Terry has been a key part of the Bulldogs’ defensive line plans for over a year. His departure from Georgia is sure to attract attention, especially considering his stature and ranking as the 13th-best player in the country and the second-best defensive lineman according to 247Sports’ player rankings.”

We will see how much momentum USC can generate and sustain in recruiting defensive linemen.

NEWS: Elite 2025 DL Nathaniel Marshall is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’4 250 DL from Chicago, IL is ranked as a Top 32 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (No. 3 DL) per On3 Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/hwlo6VGgOm pic.twitter.com/VfngcA1dww — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 25, 2024

