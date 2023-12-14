Chicago Fire adds How to Get Away with Murder star to season 12 cast

Chicago Fire has added How to Get Away With Murder star Rome Flynn to its cast.

The NBC procedural drama is due to return for its 12th season next month, with Flynn set join in the recurring role of Jake Gibson.

According to Deadline, Jake is a "quietly confident" and "fearless" former amateur boxer who captures the attention of Firehouse 51 through a display of heroism.

The casting news comes after it was announced that both Kara Killmer and Alberto Rosende will be exiting the show.

Rosende, who has played Blake Gallo for four seasons, will leave after making an appearance in the upcoming season premiere.

Killmer, who joined the show as Sylvie Brett back in season three, will also leave during season 12, though it is not yet known when her last episode will be.

In better news, the upcoming season will mark the return of Taylor Kinney as Lieutenant Kelly Severide, after the actor temporarily stepped away from the show earlier this year due to a personal matter.

The last time fans saw Severide, he went to undertake "the best arson investigation training program in the world".

Chicago Med and Chicago PD will also return for new seasons in January, as will Law & Order: Organised Crime and Law & Order: SVU.

Speaking on the shows all being renewed for more seasons, creator Dick Wolf said: "I'm pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC.

"All six shows [including the Law & Order franchise] being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers and writers."

Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med are set to return on January 17, 2024 on NBC and Peacock in the US, and on Sky Witness in the UK.

