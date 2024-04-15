Chicago fashion designer behind some of WNBA's best looks

CHICAGO - Monday marks a significant night for Angel Reese, Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso, and Caitlin Clark as they prepare to take center stage at the WNBA Draft.

However, before stepping onto the draft stage, they face a relatable challenge: deciding what to wear. This decision can be particularly daunting for tall women like Clark, who stands at 6-foot-1, or Cardoso, who stands at 6-foot-7.

Enter Robin Harris, who describes herself as "vertically blessed." Harris, a Chicago native, formerly worked as a model but has since transitioned into a fashion designer with notable connections.

Having collaborated with the Chicago Sky, the WNBA, and clientele including Candace Parker, Harris has established herself in the world of women's sports. Her designs have graced the red carpet at prestigious events such as the ESPYs and the Oscars.

Now, Harris's company, Model Atelier, will be outfitting some of the athletes at the WNBA Draft.

"We do our Zoom calls with them and we'll go over fabric choices, how they want to present themselves. Do they want to show a leg? Do they want a suit? You know, how do they want to appear. Because this is their only time to get drafted. So it's a long process for sure. Maybe six weeks out we start the process," Harris said.

Harris is collaborating with Nyadiew Puoch, Rhyne Howard, and Alissa Pili for this year's draft.

This draft is expected to draw more viewers than ever before. The women's national championship game this year attracted more viewers than the men's for the first time ever.