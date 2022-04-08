Chicago expected to host 2022 WNBA All-Star Game, per report

The WNBA defending champions are reportedly getting the WNBA All-Star Game too.

The Chicago Sky are expected to be announced as the host of this year's All-Star Game, currently scheduled for July 10, according to Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times. The game will be played at Chicago's Wintrust Arena.

The All-Star festivities are reportedly still in the planning stage, with companies staying quiet until the game is officially announced.

This will be the first time Chicago has ever hosted the WNBA All-Star Game. The city recently hosted the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, however. The last two WNBA All-Star Games have been played in Las Vegas, both times at the Ace's Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay.

The Sky had a significant presence at last year's All-Star Game, with Candace Parker, Kahleah Copper and Courtney Vandersloot playing in the game and Allie Quigley winning the 3-point contest. All four players remain with the Sky entering the 2022 season, which the team is scheduled to begin on May 6 at home against the Los Angeles Sparks.