Chicago expected to host 2022 WNBA All-Star Game, per report

Jack Baer
·Writer
·1 min read
The WNBA defending champions are reportedly getting the WNBA All-Star Game too.

The Chicago Sky are expected to be announced as the host of this year's All-Star Game, currently scheduled for July 10, according to Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times. The game will be played at Chicago's Wintrust Arena.

The All-Star festivities are reportedly still in the planning stage, with companies staying quiet until the game is officially announced.

This will be the first time Chicago has ever hosted the WNBA All-Star Game. The city recently hosted the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, however. The last two WNBA All-Star Games have been played in Las Vegas, both times at the Ace's Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay.

The Sky had a significant presence at last year's All-Star Game, with Candace Parker, Kahleah Copper and Courtney Vandersloot playing in the game and Allie Quigley winning the 3-point contest. All four players remain with the Sky entering the 2022 season, which the team is scheduled to begin on May 6 at home against the Los Angeles Sparks.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Kahleah Copper #2, Candace Parker #3 and Stefanie Dolson #31 of the Chicago Sky walk to the bench during the first half in Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Chicago is getting its first WNBA All-Star Game. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

