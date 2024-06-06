Chicago doubleheaders; baseball fans take Red Line to see both teams

CHICAGO - Thanks to the retractable roof at American Family Field, Brewers fans know that they will be able to see 81 games as scheduled in Milwaukee every regular season.

To see a doubleheader, though, they'd have to head to Chicago. But not necessarily for two Cubs games or two White Sox contests.

Legendary Chicago Cub Ernie Banks is revered for his Hall of Fame talent, but is best remembered for his line, "It's a beautiful day for baseball, let's play two."

A few times a year, a fan in the Windy City can say "it's a beautiful day for baseball, let's see two at two different places."

Wrigley Field for a Cubs 1:10 p.m. start against the Atlanta Braves. The ballpark and the surrounding area come to life in a rhythm.

One aspect of that surrounding area is the Addison Street Stop for the Chicago Transit Authority's Red Line elevated rapid transit route.

That's the coming and going point for many fans.

The station is also about 45 minutes' rail time from where Chicago's American League team plays in the evening.

Plenty of fans are more than willing to compare the aesthetics by making the ride from the north side to the south side, where the White Sox host the Orioles.

The 35th Street stop is steps from Guaranteed Rate Field. The surrounding area and ballpark offer a much different vibe than Wrigleyville.

There is one more potential Red Line doubleheader on the schedule this season: Wednesday, June 19, with the Cubs hosting the Giants in the afternoon and the White Sox entertaining the Astros that same night.