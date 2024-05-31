Chicago Dogs host 'Bark at the Ballpark'

CHICAGO - The Chicago Dogs will host their annual "Bark at the Ballpark" game Friday night!

Fans are encouraged to bring their canine companions to the game for a fun-filled evening. Gates at Impact Field, located at 9850 Balmoral Avenue, Rosemont, will open at 5:30 p.m., with the game starting at 6:30 p.m.

The event will feature a pre-game "Pet Parade," inviting all fans and their pups to parade on the field. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Chicago Dogs-themed bandana for their dog.

Additional festivities include Happy Hour Friday food and drink specials, live music and entertaining on-field antics from the team’s beloved mascots, Ketchup and Mustard.

Tickets start at $9, with premium seating and family packages available.

For more information, visit The Chicago Dogs or call 877.636.5450.