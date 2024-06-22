Chicago Cubs top New York Mets 8-1 behind a 5-run 1st, Jameson Taillon’s strong start and new catcher Tomás Nido

The Chicago Cubs are hoping veteran catcher Tomás Nido can provide some production at a position lacking at the plate all season.

Nido, meanwhile, is intent on taking advantage of a new opportunity after being released by the New York Mets, with whom before this week he had spent his entire MLB career, spanning parts of eight seasons.

Both sides were thrilled with how Nido’s Chicago story began Saturday at Wrigley Field.

Making his first start with the Cubs and facing his former team, Nido delivered an RBI double and was behind the plate for a dominant performance from Jameson Taillon in an 8-1 victory against the Mets.

“Hitting is hard, so any production to help the team score some runs feels good,” Nido said. “I’m just happy I was able to contribute and I’ve got to come back (Sunday) and do more.”

The Cubs (37-40) rebounded from Friday’s 11-1 defeat by scoring five runs in the first inning and never looking back.

Christopher Morel, moved out of the cleanup spot down to sixth in the lineup, hit his 14th home run of the season and had an RBI single. Pete Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-4 with an RBI triple, Seiya Suzuki was 2-for-4 with a run-scoring single and Dansby Swanson delivered an RBI double.

Taillon (4-3), meanwhile, had double-digit strikeouts in a game for the fourth time in his career and first time since 2021. He struck out 10, did not issue a walk and allowed just one run on six hits over seven innings.

“I felt pretty good,” Taillon said. “I felt like it was something that got better as we went on. I had a good first inning but I didn’t feel great and then I felt like I settled into a nice rhythm.”

Taillon enjoyed his first time having Nido as a batterymate.

“Tomás was excellent back there,” Taillon said. “We mixed it up a bunch. He was definitely creative. I threw some back-door two-seams to righties. I haven’t done that all year. I was throwing my cutter into lefties more than normal.

“He’s fun to work with. I think he’ll just fit right in.”

Taillon said he had an idea Nido would catch Saturday’s game a few days ago, so the pair talked extensively Friday and Nido caught Taillon’s latest bullpen session.

That allowed Nido to feel prepared.

“It’s huge,” Nido said. “It gives you a little bit of a track record of catching him and seeing how his ball moves. It just gives you a little bit of muscle memory so you can go out (Saturday) and have fun.”

Nido is a career .228 hitter, but his RBI double to right field in the sixth inning was certainly a welcome sight for manager Craig Counsell, who is hoping for some more offense out of his catchers.

The Cubs cut ties with Yan Gomes on Wednesday, designating the veteran for assignment after he hit just .154 in 91 at-bats this season, playing a backup role to Miguel Amaya, who is batting .192.

“Tomás is a good receiver,” Counsell said. “I think that’s No. 1. I think that’s a pretty good strong suit for Miguel as well. But we’re looking for production from our catchers.

“We’ve got to get better production from our catchers across the board. That’s kind of where we’re at with that position.”

The Cubs’ first-inning outburst started with a leadoff walk from Nico Hoerner and was capped by Crow-Armstrong’s RBI triple that made it 5-0.

Crow-Armstrong, who later scored from first on Nido’s double, wants to see the Cubs continue to be aggressive on the basepaths.

“When we get guys on base, we can involve the running game, get some stolen bags,” he said. “I think that’s one thing this team is very capable of is putting pressure on the defense just based on how well we run the bases.

“Then you’ve got guys like ‘Mo’ (Morel) who can hit the ball 450 feet and that works too.”

Before the game, the Cubs activated right-handed reliever Keegan Thompson off the paternity list and optioned lefty Luke Little to Triple-A Iowa.

Thompson had been away from the team since picking up his first save of the season Wednesday, celebrating with his wife, Tate, the birth of their first child, son Cooper.

Thompson and the other Cubs pitchers have a new catcher to throw to, one who is thankful for another chance.

“I’m grateful to have another opportunity to be in the big leagues with a great team that has a bright future,” Nido said. “Playing against them from the other side, I know what these guys can do. I always say that if you put a little bait in the water they run with it.

“I’m happy to be on this side and help them win.”