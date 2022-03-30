Chicago Cubs' top prospect Brennen Davis to begin 2022 season in Triple-A with Iowa Cubs

The Chicago Cubs’ top prospect is starting the 2022 season just one step away from the big leagues.

Outfielder Brennen Davis, ranked the No. 1 prospect in the system according to MLB Pipeline, told The Register Wednesday that he’s been assigned to the Triple-A Iowa Cubs to begin the season.

Davis, a 22-year-old second-round pick by the Cubs in 2018, ended the 2021 season in Iowa with a short but impressive stint. He burst onto the Triple-A scene by belting home runs in his first two at-bats. When it was all said and done, Davis tallied a slash line of .268/.397/.536 with three home runs in 15 games with Iowa.

The 2021 season was a monster year for Davis who played at three different levels and reached Triple-A for the first time in his career. Davis was also named the MVP of the All-Star Futures Game after hitting a pair of home runs.

His success captured the attention of Cubs fans and minor league baseball analysts who moved Davis up their rankings. Davis is now ranked the 15th-best prospect in all of baseball by MLB Pipeline.

Even though Davis is now knocking on the doorsteps of the big leagues, it’ll likely take him some time to complete the final step. Davis has played in just 225 minor league games over the course of three seasons. He didn’t log any playing time in 2020 but was at the Cubs’ alternate site in South Bend, Ind.

The Iowa Cubs open the 2022 season at Buffalo on April 5. They come home to Principal Park for the first time on April 12.

