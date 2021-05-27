  • Oops!
Chicago Cubs star Javy Báez (somehow) fools Pittsburgh Pirates into sloppy fielding

Lorenzo Reyes, USA TODAY
·2 min read
They call him El Mago, but this wasn't magic from Javy Báez as much as it was comically bad fielding by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In Thursday afternoon's Cubs-Pirates game, Báez, Chicago's shortstop fooled Pittsburgh first baseman Will Craig into delaying a tag on a fielder's choice that would've ended the third inning.

It started when Báez smacked a grounder to Pirates third baseman Erik González, whose throw to first was slightly off target to the left of the bag. Craig caught the throw but left first base. Báez retreated back toward home plate down the basepath and Craig absentmindedly jogged back toward the plate to tag Báez.

Cubs shortstop Javy Baez is a free agent after the 2021 season.
Cubs shortstop Javy Baez is a free agent after the 2021 season.

Since Craig wasn't rushing to tag Báez with any urgency, that allowed Cubs baserunner Willson Contreras, who started the at-bat on second base, to sprint toward home. Craig tossed the ball softly to Pirates catcher Michael Pérez, and Contreras slid just below the tag. Báez, still just feet from home plate, excitedly gestured a safe call before realizing he needed to run to first.

Pérez's throw to Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier, who was coming to back up and occupy the empty base, was off target and dribbled into the outfield. Báez then took second base, where the throw from the outfield also was off target.

"I've never seen anything like it," Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks said after the game. "I don’t think you’ll ever see it again. ...The dugout was just losing it. They couldn’t believe what they just saw with their eyes. Guys were going crazy."

The play came with two outs and a quick tag of Báez or first base would've ended the inning. Instead, the play was ruled as a fielder's choice, with a throwing error given to Pérez for his throw to first.

The Contreras run gave Chicago a 2-0 lead. On the following play, Cubs outfielder Ian Happ singled and Báez scored.

By the end of the fourth inning, the Cubs were holding on to a 4-2 lead.

The Pirates (18-30) have the third-worst record in the MLB.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cubs' Javy Báez fools Pirates into bad fielding decision on grounder

