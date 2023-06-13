Chicago Cubs star Cody Bellinger to join Iowa Cubs on rehab assignment

The Iowa Cubs’ once electric lineup has taken a hit since May with big hitters Christopher Morel, Matt Mervis and most recently Nick Madrigal all being summoned to the big leagues by the Chicago Cubs.

But Iowa is now adding some temporary pop.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger is joining the Iowa Cubs on a rehab assignment.

Chicago star outfielder Cody Bellinger is expected to begin a minor league rehabilitation assignment with Iowa Tuesday in Des Moines. Bellinger was placed on the injured list on May 19 (retroactive to May 16) after suffering a left knee contusion making a catch on the outfield fence in Houston.

He’s slowly been working his way back from the injury and was recently sent to Arizona to prepare for a rehab assignment. Turns out, it’ll be in Des Moines with Chicago’s top minor league affiliate. It’s a huge addition for the Triple-A team as well.

Bellinger, 27, was hitting .271 (39-for-144) with nine doubles, one triple, seven homers and 20 RBIs in 37 games for Chicago this season. The Cubs picked up Bellinger as a free agent signing with a one-year deal back in December.

The hope was that Bellinger, once considered a young star in the game, could rediscover the success that made him a star with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bellinger was a two-time All-Star, a National League MVP winner and a World Series champion in his six seasons with the Dodgers.

But injuries and inconsistent play led Los Angeles to non-tendering him in the offseason. The left-handed hitting Bellinger landed with the Cubs where he’s enjoyed a nice start to the season before going down with the injury.

