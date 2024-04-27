Chicago Cubs and Shota Imanaga keep finding ways to win, routing the Boston Red Sox 7-1: ‘It’s a total group effort’

BOSTON — Good teams find a way to win.

It’s a mantra that sounds simple in theory but is tougher to execute without organizational depth and players coming through when needing to take on bigger roles. The Chicago Cubs, though, keep finding ways to win. Their 7-1 victory Friday night against the Boston Red Sox embodied how they have received contributions from throughout their roster. Eight starters had at least one hit, and left-hander Shota Imanaga again kept hitters guessing as his primary fastball-splitter combination remains largely unsolvable.

The Cubs (17-9) are off to their best start through 26 games since 2016 despite a roster missing six key players on the injured list.

“We just did a really good job of moving the line tonight more than anything,” manager Craig Counsell said. “I thought that was the key to that was next guy up.”

The Cubs, winners of four straight, are 10-3 since April 13, which ties them with the Atlanta Braves for the most wins in that span. Since this hot streak started, the Cubs have lost outfielders Seiya Suzuki (right oblique strain) and Cody Bellinger (two fractured right ribs) to multiweek injuries.

During this 13-game stretch, the pitching staff has posted a National League-best 2.72 ERA. Shota Imanaga again shut down the opposing lineup — one run allowed in a season-high 6 1/3 innings — to own a 0.98 ERA through five starts.

As a World Series champion with the Atlanta Braves in 2021, shortstop Dansby Swanson understands what it takes for a team to fulfill its potential and reach the top. Since the start of spring training, manager Craig Counsell has constantly touted the importance of organizational depth and needing contributions from more than just the 26 players on the roster to achieve their big-picture goals.

Swanson pointed to numerous players who have stepped up. Mike Tauchman and his ability to fill any role the team needs. Michael Busch’s growth and adapting his game at the big-league level. Nico Hoerner continuing to barrel the ball. Miguel Amaya’s quality at-bats. Pete Crow-Armstrong coming through in the last two games.

He also credited Counsell for instilling confidence in players and putting them in a position to succeed.

“There’s a lot of really good players, a lot of good professionals,” Swanson said. “It’s really fun to be part of a group that does that for one another.”

Following the performance of Imanaga and Keegan Thompson, who saved the bullpen by tossing 2 2/3 innings in relief of the lefty to close out the game, the Cubs have allowed one run or fewer six times this season.

All the ingredients to rack up wins have come together lately between the starters answering Counsell’s call of needing to push pitchers deeper into games at the beginning of 16 games in 16 days to getting contributions from everyone in the lineup. The offensive production in Friday’s win was fueled by three rookies, Crow-Armstrong, Mervis and Busch, combining for six hits and four RBIs. Patrick Wisdom continued his success off the bench as a pinch hitter with a two-run RBI double in the seventh to give the Cubs a six-run lead. Wisdom is hitting .300 in 50 at-bats as a pinch hitter in his career, including seven extra-base hits and 15 RBIs.

“That’s why we’re scoring runs because we’re getting guys stepping up and we’re going to need it for a little while longer, those guys aren’t going to be back for a while,” Counsell said. “We’re talking about different guys on a daily basis, which is important to a consistent offense.”

By mid-May, the Cubs should look more like the team they expected to have this season. Suzuki is continuing with light baseball activity while left-hander Justin Steele (left hamstring strain) threw 47 pitches in 2 1/3 innings at their Arizona complex in extended spring training. If he comes out of that feeling good, Steele could begin a rehab assignment soon. There remains no timeline for Bellinger’s return. Counsell reiterated Friday that Bellinger needs to be pain-free before next steps are determined.

The Cubs know more injuries will pop up as the season progresses, that even when they start getting players back from the injured list inevitably the challenges don’t stop there. But the early returns suggest the Cubs should not be overlooked in the division race or as a threat in the NL.

A lot can happen with five months left in the season, but this team seems equipped to handle those moments.

“I feel like we all knew and believed we had a really good team and maybe this was the best way to show it,” Swanson said. “It’s unfortunate because of some of the injuries, but we can do this. And that’s why we’re the Chicago Cubs, right? It’s a total group effort.”