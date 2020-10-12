Chicago Cubs roster outlook for 2021: Who will return and who will be gone?

The Chicago Cubs won the National League Central for the third time in five seasons, returning to the playoffs in David Ross’ first year as manager. But the Miami Marlins swept them in a best-of-three wild-card series for another early postseason exit.

Team President Theo Epstein emphasized in his season-ending news conference that at least some changes to the Cubs roster would be “necessary.” Here’s a look at who likely will return in 2021 and who probably will be gone.

———

Pitchers

— Yu Darvish

Status: Signed through 2023.

Will he return in 2021? Yes.

Why? Based on the last 1½ seasons, Darvish is a bargain with three seasons and $59 million left on his contract. Not many pitchers can dominate with such a vast repertoire of pitches.

— Kyle Hendricks

Status: Signed through 2023.

Will he return in 2021? Yes.

Why? Hendricks is dependable and is pitching deeper into games. His contract also gives the Cubs cost certainty for three more seasons.

— Jon Lester

Status: Free agent.

Will he return in 2021? Yes.

Why? This is predicated on whether the Cubs can acquire at least one dependable starter via trade. The Cubs are expected to buy out Lester for $10 million and try to work out an agreement with him for 2021.

— Alec Mills

Status: Under team control.

Will he return in 2021? Yes.

Why? Mills developed into a capable starter at the back end of the rotation. He will need to improve against left-handed hitters but has shown a strong desire to learn.

— Adbert Alzolay

Status: Under team control.

Will he return in 2021? Yes.

Why? His last two appearances — 15 strikeouts in nine innings — give him a strong opportunity to earn the fifth spot in the rotation. He could rise quickly if he stays healthy while maintaining a devastating slider.

— Tyler Chatwood

Status: Free agent.

Will he return in 2021? No.

Why? The Cubs received only snippets of Chatwood’s potential because of control problems and injuries. He likely will get more guaranteed work with another team.

— Jose Quintana

Status: Free agent.

Will he return in 2021? No.

Why? Quintana would be a perfect fit with the White Sox, with whom he gained a majority of his success. What’s more disappointing, that Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease could blossom into All-Stars or that Quintana didn’t provide enough consistency with the Cubs?

— Craig Kimbrel

Status: Signed through 2022.

Will he return in 2021? Yes.

Why? Kimbrel’s rebound in September was reminiscent of his dominant seasons with the Atlanta Braves. The Cubs might keep him — as long as they contend.

— Jeremy Jeffress

Status: Free agent.

Will he return in 2021? No.

Why? Jeffress will follow several veteran relievers — Jesse Chavez, Brandon Kintzler, Steve Cishek — who moved on for greater guarantees.

—

Rowan Wick

Status: Under team control.

Will he return in 2021? Yes.

Why? A left oblique injury stunted some of his development. If Jeffress doesn’t return, Wick will play a larger role in late-inning situations.

— Kyle Ryan

Status: Free agent.

Will he return in 2021? No.

Why? Ryan could be an arbitration victim. His ground-ball rate and velocity dipped, and he never got untracked after a technicality delayed his arrival to summer training.

— Jason Adam

Status: Under team control.

Will he return in 2021? Yes.

Why? One of the better discoveries of the 2020 season, Adam made the most of his time at the South Bend alternate site and possessed one of the sharpest curves in the bullpen.

— Ryan Tepera

Status: Under team control.

Will he return in 2021? Yes.

Why? Manager David Ross quickly admitted he was wrong to cut Tepera from the opening-day roster, and Tepera displayed a sharp slider once he was recalled from South Bend.

— Duane Underwood Jr.

Status: Under team control.

Will he return in 2021? Yes.

Why? Although Underwood’s home-run rate was high, he made enough improvements to earn another look.

— Dan Winkler

Status: Under team control.

Will he return in 2021? No.

Why? He could be another arbitration victim after a rebound season. He posted a 2.95 ERA but created many high-wire situations.

— Brad Wieck

Status: Under team control.

Will he return in 2021? Yes.

Why? Wieck has plenty of upside that was sidetracked by a heart flutter in spring training and right hamstring and left knee injuries.

— Colin Rea

Status: Under team control.

Will he return in 2021? Yes.

Why? Rea will continue to fill a swing role similar to what was projected last season for Alec Mills.

Story continues