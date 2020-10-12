Chicago Cubs roster outlook for 2021: Who will return and who will be gone?

The Chicago Cubs won the National League Central for the third time in five seasons, returning to the playoffs in David Ross’ first year as manager. But the Miami Marlins swept them in a best-of-three wild-card series for another early postseason exit.
Team President Theo Epstein emphasized in his season-ending news conference that at least some changes to the Cubs roster would be “necessary.” Here’s a look at who likely will return in 2021 and who probably will be gone.
———
Pitchers
— Yu Darvish
Status: Signed through 2023.
Will he return in 2021? Yes.
Why? Based on the last 1½ seasons, Darvish is a bargain with three seasons and $59 million left on his contract. Not many pitchers can dominate with such a vast repertoire of pitches.
— Kyle Hendricks
Status: Signed through 2023.
Will he return in 2021? Yes.
Why? Hendricks is dependable and is pitching deeper into games. His contract also gives the Cubs cost certainty for three more seasons.
— Jon Lester
Status: Free agent.
Will he return in 2021? Yes.
Why? This is predicated on whether the Cubs can acquire at least one dependable starter via trade. The Cubs are expected to buy out Lester for $10 million and try to work out an agreement with him for 2021.
— Alec Mills
Status: Under team control.
Will he return in 2021? Yes.
Why? Mills developed into a capable starter at the back end of the rotation. He will need to improve against left-handed hitters but has shown a strong desire to learn.
— Adbert Alzolay
Status: Under team control.
Will he return in 2021? Yes.
Why? His last two appearances — 15 strikeouts in nine innings — give him a strong opportunity to earn the fifth spot in the rotation. He could rise quickly if he stays healthy while maintaining a devastating slider.
— Tyler Chatwood
Status: Free agent.
Will he return in 2021? No.
Why? The Cubs received only snippets of Chatwood’s potential because of control problems and injuries. He likely will get more guaranteed work with another team.
— Jose Quintana
Status: Free agent.
Will he return in 2021? No.
Why? Quintana would be a perfect fit with the White Sox, with whom he gained a majority of his success. What’s more disappointing, that Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease could blossom into All-Stars or that Quintana didn’t provide enough consistency with the Cubs?
— Craig Kimbrel
Status: Signed through 2022.
Will he return in 2021? Yes.
Why? Kimbrel’s rebound in September was reminiscent of his dominant seasons with the Atlanta Braves. The Cubs might keep him — as long as they contend.
— Jeremy Jeffress
Status: Free agent.
Will he return in 2021? No.
Why? Jeffress will follow several veteran relievers — Jesse Chavez, Brandon Kintzler, Steve Cishek — who moved on for greater guarantees.
—
Rowan Wick
Status: Under team control.
Will he return in 2021? Yes.
Why? A left oblique injury stunted some of his development. If Jeffress doesn’t return, Wick will play a larger role in late-inning situations.
— Kyle Ryan
Status: Free agent.
Will he return in 2021? No.
Why? Ryan could be an arbitration victim. His ground-ball rate and velocity dipped, and he never got untracked after a technicality delayed his arrival to summer training.
— Jason Adam
Status: Under team control.
Will he return in 2021? Yes.
Why? One of the better discoveries of the 2020 season, Adam made the most of his time at the South Bend alternate site and possessed one of the sharpest curves in the bullpen.
— Ryan Tepera
Status: Under team control.
Will he return in 2021? Yes.
Why? Manager David Ross quickly admitted he was wrong to cut Tepera from the opening-day roster, and Tepera displayed a sharp slider once he was recalled from South Bend.
— Duane Underwood Jr.
Status: Under team control.
Will he return in 2021? Yes.
Why? Although Underwood’s home-run rate was high, he made enough improvements to earn another look.
— Dan Winkler
Status: Under team control.
Will he return in 2021? No.
Why? He could be another arbitration victim after a rebound season. He posted a 2.95 ERA but created many high-wire situations.
— Brad Wieck
Status: Under team control.
Will he return in 2021? Yes.
Why? Wieck has plenty of upside that was sidetracked by a heart flutter in spring training and right hamstring and left knee injuries.
— Colin Rea
Status: Under team control.
Will he return in 2021? Yes.
Why? Rea will continue to fill a swing role similar to what was projected last season for Alec Mills.
— Andrew Chafin
Status: Free agent.
Will he return in 2021? No.
Why? Chafin will explore free agency for the first time. A left finger injury that sidelined him until the final week of the season shouldn’t affect his value.
— Rex Brothers
Status: Under team control.
Will he return in 2021? Yes.
Why? Manager David Ross is a big supporter of Brothers, who has been hampered by control problems but has a 95 mph fastball.
———
Catchers
— Willson Contreras
Status: Under team control.
Will he return in 2021? Yes.
Why? The Cubs should be in no rush to trade Contreras, who is under control for two more seasons and was one of the few players to show improvement in September.
— Victor Caratini
Status: Under team control.
Will he return in 2021? Yes.
Why? Caratini continues to handle Yu Darvish well, but he didn’t show much power at the plate.
— Josh Phegley
Status: Free agent.
Will he return in 2021? No.
Why? Miguel Amaya gained experience at the South Bend alternate site and could be a call-up if Contreras or Caratini is injured.
———
Infielders
— Anthony Rizzo
Status: $16.5 million team option for 2021.
Will he return in 2021? Yes.
Why? What he lacked in production was offset by plenty of leadership under Ross’ encouragement. Look for his contract status to be resolved well before he becomes a free agent after next season.
— Jason Kipnis
Status: Free agent.
Will he return in 2021? No.
Why? The COVID-19 pandemic cut into his homecoming. The Cubs need to see more of Nico Hoerner.
— David Bote
Status: Signed through 2024.
Will he return in 2021? Yes.
Why? He is one of the team’s best fastball hitters and is on a team-friendly contract. He thrives on a versatile role.
— Nico Hoerner
Status: Under team control.
Will he return in 2021? Yes.
Why? His playing time mysteriously reduced late in the season. He won’t be known as a power hitter, but his contact rate will improve.
— Kris Bryant
Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant looks up after striking out against the Twins on Sept. 20 at Wrigley Field.
Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant looks up after striking out against the Twins on Sept. 20 at Wrigley Field. (Armando L. Sanchez / Chicago Tribune)
Status: Arbitration eligible.
Will he return in 2021? No.
Why? Bryant is an unfair target because he tried to play through injuries and an incorrect report that said he turned down a $200 million contract offer. Nevertheless, the Cubs have too many holes to fill with free agency looming for Bryant.
— Javier Baez
Status: Arbitration eligible.
Will he return in 2021? Yes.
Why? An uncertain financial landscape puts his long-term future with the team in question. An increase in strikeout rate was alarming. His strong preference to stay lends hope for a long-term future with the team.
— Ildemaro Vargas
Status: Under team control.
Will he return in 2021? No.
Why? The Cubs have plenty of infield versatility at the major-league level and depth in the minors, which make Vargas expendable.
———
Outfielders
— Jason Heyward
Status: Signed through 2023.
Will he return in 2021? Yes.
Why? Heyward’s production matched his leadership skills this season. He played another sound in right field.
— Ian Happ
Status: Under team control.
Will he return in 2021? Yes.
Why? Happ saved the offense from becoming flat-out brutal. Analytics weren’t kind to his defense in center field, but he never cost the Cubs any games.
— Kyle Schwarber
Status: Arbitration eligible.
Will he return in 2021? No.
Why? Schwarber seems to fit with the New York Yankees, who need a left-handed slugger. His 29.5% strikeout rate was troubling.
— Albert Almora Jr.
Status: Arbitration eligible.
Will he return in 2021? No.
Why? Almora lost playing time to Happ and never received enough at-bats to find a groove with a new stance. He could benefit from a change of scenery.
— Jose Martinez
Status: Free agent.
Will he return in 2021? No.
Why? The trade-deadline acquisition was supposed to address a need that he didn’t fulfill from the right side. The Cubs will look for a left-handed hitter with a high contact rate.
— Cameron Maybin
Status: Free agent.
Will he return in 2021? No.
Why? The veteran received rave reviews from teammates during his short stint after his trade-deadline acquisition.
— Billy Hamilton
Status: Free agent.
Will he return in 2021? No.
Why? The Cubs desperately need his speed, but hitting is a greater priority.
———
©2020 Chicago Tribune
Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.