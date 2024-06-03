Chicago Cubs recall David Bote after nearly two years in an effort to bring pop to the struggling offense

CHICAGO — David Bote admits he wasn’t sure if he would ever play in a major-league game again.

But after Triple-A Iowa manager Marty Pevey summoned Bote into his office in Louisville on Saturday to tell him that he made the show, Bote happily began packing.

Then the fun really began for the 31-year-old infielder, who last played in the majors in 2022.

“I was packing my stuff up in the locker room and the guys were like ‘what are you doing?’ I said ‘I’m going up.’

“This was the moment that got me emotional. Every single one of those guys was whooping and hollering. They were giving me big hugs. It’s just a moment I’ll never forget.”

Bote was in the Chicago Cubs’ starting lineup Sunday, batting eighth and playing third. He drove in a run on a fielder’s choice in a 5-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds in front of an announced crowd of 38,129 at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs (29-31) fell to 7 1/2 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. They couldn’t keep the momentum from Saturday’s 7-5 victory over the Reds in a game that ended after midnight Sunday because of a rain delay.

The Cubs have lost nine of their last 12 games heading into a two-game home series against the White Sox starting Tuesday. Struggling at the plate has been an issue for the team.

By bringing up Bote and optioning infielder Nick Madrigal to Iowa, manager Craig Counsell is hoping for a little more pop in the lineup.

“I’ve always thought David was a solid IQ baseball player,” Counsell said. “He hits the ball really hard and that’s important in offense — especially today.

“He has the ability to do damage in this park and the time of year that we’re getting to, that’s an important thing to be able to do. I’m asking him to hit home runs and that’s a difficult request.”

Madrigal hit .221 in 51 games — 30 off the bench.

“There is a better version of Nick,” Counsell said. “Look, you get put in a role and you are a part-time player. You are in for defensive replacement of facing late-inning relievers. Playing sparingly is a difficult role to play in the big leagues. But it’s also one that is valuable and important.

“We think Nick can do it and do it well.”

Bote had dramatic game-winning and game-tying hits to become a fan favorite in 2018 and 2019 but had injuries the following seasons before being sent down on Aug. 4, 2022. He is looking forward to a second chance.

“I’m a different person than I was four or five years ago,” Bote said. “I’m thankful for that. I’ve learned a lot. I get the chance to do things differently with the same organization. That doesn’t happen very often.

“These guys are studs and I can’t wait to play with them.”

Bote tried to stay optimistic even through some of the difficult times.

“Don’t feel sorry for yourself,” he said. “No one else is going to feel sorry for you. I know what I’m capable of.

“Sometimes I have to trick myself. I’m not perfect at it. I’ve wallowed in my sorrow, too and it sucks. But I try not to let anyone else see it. I try to do it in a private setting or whatever is a safe place. But then I’m with my teammates and my guys, I’m like ‘let’s go!’”

Cub starter Ben Brown (1-2) was coming off a performance in which he threw seven no-hit innings against the Brewers on Tuesday but gave up five runs on six hits in five innings on Sunday, including a three-run home run to TJ Friedl.

Cody Bellinger had three hits for the Cubs.

In Louisville, three pitchers on the injured list picked up some action Sunday in Iowa’s 4-2 loss. Jordan Wicks (left forearm strain) gave up three runs on two hits with two walks and three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings. Keegan Thompson (viral illness) struck out four in two scoreless innings. Daniel Palencia (right shoulder strain) threw a shutout inning with a strikeout.

Wicks made five starts for the Cubs before his injury.

“The important thing for him is to get pitches and build a foundation,” Counsell said of Wicks. “The first couple of outings have been really good for him from a health perspective. If we can have another good health day, that puts us in a good spot to consider the next step for Jordan.”

To make room for Bote on the 60-man roster, the Cubs transferred pitcher Adbert Alzolay to the 60-day injured list.

_____