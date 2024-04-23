Chicago Cubs place Kyle Hendricks and Drew Smyly on the injured list, recall Hayden Wesneski and Matt Mervis

Coming off an underwhelming weekend series split, the Chicago Cubs made five roster moves Tuesday.

Right-hander Kyle Hendricks (lower back strain) and left-hander Drew Smyly (right hip impingement) went on the 15-day injured list. Manager Craig Counsell said Hendricks’ back initially bothered him during his pregame bullpen Sunday, he felt it as his outing progressed and then reported the pain to the Cubs following his start.

Right-hander Hayden Wesneski and first baseman Matt Mervis were recalled from Triple-A Iowa before the series opener against the Houston Astros. First baseman/designated hitter Garrett Cooper was designated for assignment.

Wesneski impressed in his brief call-up last week when a long travel day ended in four shutout innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks by allowing just one hit, no walks and striking out two. Counsell called it the pitching performance of the Cubs’ season.

Mervis, 26, gets another big-league chance after struggling in 99 plate appearances last season, producing a .167/.242/.289 slash line and 43 OPS+. He’s gotten off to a stellar start with Triple-A Iowa, slugging five home runs and six doubles in 18 games. Mervis has continued to show the patient approach that earned him his shot last year with a .402 on-base percentage and 1.009 OPS.

Cooper made the most of his opportunities in his bench role, including three extra-base hits, .341 OBP and 115 OPS+ in 41 PAs, but Patrick Wisdom’s return at the beginning of the homestand gave the Cubs two players with similar hitter profiles who also play the same positions.