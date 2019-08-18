Cubs, Pirates go 'sledding' with players before game at Little League World Series
The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates may have a real game to play on Sunday night, but they couldn’t resist having a bit of fun first.
The two teams are in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the third-annual MLB Little League Classic, and are set to close their three-game series on Sunday night at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.
But before the game, the two teams arrived early and spent time with the Little League teams in Williamsport — and, well, it looked incredible.
Cubs manager Joe Maddon and stars Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant even went sledding on the massive hill in the outfield with the kids.
Enjoy this video of @ARizzo44 living his best life and sliding down a hill at the Little League World Series. pic.twitter.com/HwhMvXItlN
— Cut4 (@Cut4) August 18, 2019
.@KrisBryant_23 is living his best life at the #LittleLeagueClassic. 😂👏 pic.twitter.com/tKWrTN9GsH
— Play Ball (@PlayBall) August 18, 2019
Joe Maddon and Anthony Rizzo take a ride down the hill at the Little League World Series pic.twitter.com/G6kLIpXbwM
— MyBookie Sportsbook (@betmybookie) August 18, 2019
Kid at heart. pic.twitter.com/RImU6HXIgQ
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 18, 2019
Both the Cubs and the Pirates spent time with the players signing autographs, taking pictures and hanging out in The Grove, too — where some intense push-up contests and table tennis games took place.
Javy, Rizzo and the @Cubs are in Williamsport! @GEICO #LittleLeagueClassic pic.twitter.com/xMVMCKtHVV
— Play Ball (@PlayBall) August 18, 2019
Memories for a lifetime. #LittleLeagueClassic pic.twitter.com/TdJbWatOgG
— MLB (@MLB) August 18, 2019
This is what it's all about. #LittleLeagueClassic pic.twitter.com/A0OlJHeAL0
— MLB (@MLB) August 18, 2019
Kids being kids. 💪 pic.twitter.com/AdGE1Gbd3b
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 18, 2019
What happens in The Grove ...@GEICO #LittleLeagueClassic pic.twitter.com/tuWVQ6X3Fl
— Play Ball (@PlayBall) August 18, 2019
This is what happens when you lose to @kschwarb12 in ping pong. 😂@GEICO #LittleLeagueClassic pic.twitter.com/Z3FzVlAP2M
— Play Ball (@PlayBall) August 18, 2019
The Cubs and Pirates will close out that series at 7:10 p.m. ET on Sunday night. The two teams split the first two games at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, with the Pirates winning 3-2 on Friday and the Cubs taking Saturday’s game 2-0.
More from Yahoo Sports: