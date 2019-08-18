Cubs, Pirates go 'sledding' with players before game at Little League World Series

Ryan Young
Yahoo Sports Contributor
Yahoo Sports
Kevin Newman of the <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/mlb/teams/pittsburgh/" data-ylk="slk:Pittsburgh Pirates">Pittsburgh Pirates</a> plays ping pong with Andrew Mhoon of the Northwest team in the game room at the Little League complex prior to the 2019 Little League Classic between the <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/mlb/teams/chi-cubs/" data-ylk="slk:Chicago Cubs">Chicago Cubs</a> and the Pittsburgh Pirates. (Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates may have a real game to play on Sunday night, but they couldn’t resist having a bit of fun first.

The two teams are in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the third-annual MLB Little League Classic, and are set to close their three-game series on Sunday night at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

But before the game, the two teams arrived early and spent time with the Little League teams in Williamsport — and, well, it looked incredible.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon and stars Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant even went sledding on the massive hill in the outfield with the kids.

Both the Cubs and the Pirates spent time with the players signing autographs, taking pictures and hanging out in The Grove, too — where some intense push-up contests and table tennis games took place.

The Cubs and Pirates will close out that series at 7:10 p.m. ET on Sunday night. The two teams split the first two games at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, with the Pirates winning 3-2 on Friday and the Cubs taking Saturday’s game 2-0.

