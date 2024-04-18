Chicago Cubs-Miami Marlins game tonight is postponed and will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Saturday at Wrigley Field

The opener of a four-game series between the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins on Thursday at Wrigley Field was postponed because of rain in the forecast.

No rain had fallen as of late afternoon, and players were working out on the field at the time of the postponement.

The game will be made up Saturday as part of a split doubleheader, with the first game beginning at 1:20 p.m. and the second at 6:40 p.m.