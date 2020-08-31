Chicago Cubs get OF Maybin, 2 lefty relievers in 3 trades

Detroit Tigers' Cameron Maybin scores on a Austin Romine double in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

CHICAGO (AP) -- The Chicago Cubs acquired veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin and two left-handed relievers in three trades on Monday, adding some help for their pursuit of their first division title since 2017.

The NL Central leaders sent minor league infielder Zack Short to Detroit for Maybin, who is batting .244 with a homer and two RBIs in 14 games this year. The Cubs got Chafin and a cash consideration from Arizona for a player to be named or cash. Osich was acquired in a deal with Boston for a player to be named or cash.

''Left-handed relief and right-handed hitters that can hit left-handed pitching, those were two of the main goals we had for the deadline,'' general manager Jed Hoyer said.

The addition of Maybin gives the Cubs a glut of outfielders on the roster. They also acquired infielder/outfielder Jose Martinez in a trade with Tampa Bay on Sunday, but he likely will get most of his playing time at designated hitter.

Kris Bryant and Steven Souza Jr. also are close to returning from injuries. They took batting practice Monday.

Hoyer said the team plans to send Albert Almora Jr. to their alternate training site in South Bend, Indiana, clearing out at least one of those outfielders.

''Albert hasn't gotten consistent at-bats and I think as a result, I think it's just been a challenge for him to play sporadically and be able to produce,'' Hoyer said. ''I think sometimes a veteran player like a Cam Maybin at this point in his career is used to coming off the bench.''

The Cubs also have lefties Kyle Ryan and Jose Quintana in their bullpen, but Quintana could return to the rotation after Tyler Chatwood left Sunday's 10-1 victory at Cincinnati with right elbow discomfort.

Hoyer said Chatwood had an MRI and is heading to the injured list, but the team is hopeful he will be able to return this season.

Chafin has been sidelined by a left finger sprain. He recorded an 8.10 ERA over his first 11 appearances this year.

''He's cleared to throw right now,'' Hoyer said. ''The hope would be a couple weeks. We'll find out more when we get a chance to see him ourselves.''

Osich, who turns 32 on Thursday, is 1-1 with a 5.74 ERA in 13 games this season. He played for the crosstown White Sox in 2019, going 4-0 with a 4.66 ERA in 57 appearances.

Chafin and Osich each do well against lefty batters. Chafin has limited lefties to a .230 batting average for his career. Osich's number is .231.

Infielder Hernan Perez and outfielder Ian Miller were designated for assignment to make room on Chicago's 40-man roster.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports