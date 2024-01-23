Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg discloses he has metastatic prostate cancer

Ryne Sandberg smiles during his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., on July 26, 2009. Sandberg announced Monday he is battling metastatic prostate cancer. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Ryne Sandberg, a Hall of Famer widely considered one of the greatest players in the history of the Chicago Cubs, revealed Monday he has received a diagnosis of metastatic prostate cancer.

Sandberg, 64, said in an Instagram post shared by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum that he has begun treatment for the condition, which is defined as a cancer that has spread from the prostate to other parts of the body such as lymph nodes or to the bones.

"I am surrounded by my loving wife Margaret, our incredibly supportive family, the best medical care team and our dear friends," Sandberg wrote. "We will continue to be positive, strong, and fight to beat this. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time for me and my family."

The former second baseman won the 1984 National League Most Valuable Player Award and was a 10-time NL All-Star. He was inducted into Cooperstown in 2005.

Sandberg, affectionately known as "Ryno," also collected nine Gold Glove awards and seven Silver Sluggers during a playing career spanning from the early 1980s through the mid-90s. During his stellar 1984 season, he lifted the Cubs into the postseason with a major league-leading 19 triples, as well as an .887 OPS.

The news came as the Cubs prepared to erect a statue of Sandberg outside Wrigley Field, which will join others dedicated to fellow Hall of Famers Ernie Banks, Ron Santo, Billy Williams and Ferguson Jenkins.

"Ryne, we're sending love, strength and support your way," the Cubs said in social media statement. "With locked arms, we are rallying around you and your family on the journey ahead to conquer this battle."