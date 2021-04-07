Cubs hilariously gift Joc Pederson a waffle iron in the dugout after his home run

Chicago outfielder Joc Pederson drilled a solo shot over the right field wall on Wednesday afternoon at Wrigley Field, which not only marked his first home run with the Cubs but also tied the game up 1-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning.

By the time he got around the bases and back to the dugout, his teammates had a gift waiting for him to celebrate the occasion — though, it’s not the type of gift one would expect to receive in the middle of a Major League Baseball game.

The Cubs gave Pederson a waffle iron.

Based on the look on his face, Pederson was thrilled.

Joc Pederson hit his first Cubs HR and got a gift (some type of cookware?) in the dugout. pic.twitter.com/gxVklTdlt6 — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) April 7, 2021

Joc Pederson hit a home run and was presented with a waffle maker. Why?



Because baseball is weird. 😂 pic.twitter.com/bCwcmapic8 — BroBible (@BroBible) April 7, 2021

In their defense, the home run was huge — and marked Pederson’s first hit of the season. The 28-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Cubs in February after seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Though Pederson’s heroics kept them in the game, the momentum didn’t last. Brewers centerfielder Lorenzo Cain hit a three-run homer in the 10th to push Milwaukee back into the lead. The Brewers then held on and closed out the inning after letting up a run off a Jason Heyward single to claim the 4-2 win.

At least the Cubs know where to get waffles in the morning, right?

Chicago Cubs' Joc Pederson reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning their game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Chicago on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP/Nam Y. Huh)

More from Yahoo Sports: