Chicago Cubs franchise worth $4.7 billion; fourth most valuable

Chicago Cubs franchise worth $4.7 billion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs are worth $4.7 billion, according to new research from Sportico.

The valuation makes the Cubs the fourth most valuable franchise in MLB, behind the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. The Red Sox and Dodgers each finished over $5 billion in their valuations, while the Yankees topped them all with a whopping $7.13 billion valuation.

According to the report, MLB team value improved two percent over the past year, totaling $2.36 in total valuation improvements.

The Cubs nailed attendance last season, despite finishing with a 77-88 record, good for third place in the NL Central and missing out on a playoff berth. They finished 11th in attendance for the 2022 season. They racked up a little over 2.6 million fans, averaging just over 32,000 per game. On the road, they finished ninth in attendance.

Opening Day for the Cubs starts March 30 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.