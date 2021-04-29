Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo strikes out Braves star Freddie Freeman amid blowout

Things were not going well for the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night at Truist Park.

So, manager David Ross decided to try something new in the seventh inning of their 10-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Ross threw first baseman Anthony Rizzo on the mound … and it worked.

After falling down in the count 2-0, Rizzo actually struck out reigning NL MVP Freddie Freeman on three consecutive pitches — which sent him laughing all the way back to the dugout.

“Rizz said he wanted Freeman,” Ross said after the game, via MLB.com’s Jordan Bastain .

Now, Freeman couldn’t complain too much. Outside of his bout with Rizzo, he went 4-of-4 from the plate with a home run and a double. And, they won 10-0 for their third-straight win.

“That’s one strikeout I’m OK with,” he said, via From The Diamond’s Grant McAuely . “That’s what baseball is, that’s what sports is, it’s to put smiles on people’s faces. I was on the wrong side of it tonight, but I’m OK with it. I’m sure a lot of people got some good smiles and laughs, because that’s what sports is all about.”

Rizzo’s mind was in the exact same place.

“Try to have fun as much as you can in this game,” he said, via 670 The Score’s Chris Emma . “You don’t know how long it’s going to last.”

Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman reacts after striking out against Chicago first baseman Anthony Rizzo during their game on April 28th, 2021, at Truist Park in Atlanta, GA. (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

