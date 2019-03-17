Zach LaVine reportedly offered to pay Jim Boylen's fines after ejection on Friday against Clippers

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine contacted the team’s front office on Saturday, offering to pay the fine from interim coach Jim Boylen’s ejection on Friday night in their 128-121 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, according to ESPN’s Malika Andrews.

Boylen was ejected late in the third quarter of the game at the Staples Center while arguing with Clippers coach Doc Rivers — who was ejected at the same time in a bizarre moment. The incident started after Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell was called for an illegal screen. Boylen started yelling at Harrell from across the court, which didn’t sit well with Rivers.

The two started yelling at each other in front of the scorers table, which quickly caused the officials to eject the two coaches and send them off the floor at the same time.

Zach LaVine has offered to pay for coach Jim Boylen's fines after he was ejected in their game against the Clippers on Friday night in Los Angeles. (AP/Mary Altaffer)

Boylen will reportedly be fined $5,000 for the two technical fouls, and another $2,000 for the actual ejection.

While Boylen’s relationship with the Bulls has been rocky since he took over for Fred Hoiberg earlier this season, LaVine’s opinion on Boylen has clearly changed in recent weeks.

"What Jim did, I personally respect that a lot," LaVine said Friday, via ESPN. "He really cares about us and he's going to fight for us. That shows his true character the way he feels about us."

