Are the Chicago Bulls trying to move up in the 2024 NBA draft to take Matas Buzelis?

There is buzz out there that the Chicago Bulls are trying to make a deal, Bulls fans. But don’t get too excited — not for an NBA player, as fans have been begging Arturas Karnisovas to do for literally years now, but to move up in the 2024 NBA draft.

Are the Bulls trying to move up to take Matas Buzelis? A 6-foot-10 string bean of a small forward weighing just 197 lbs., Buzelis last played in the G League, and is known for his shot-blocking abilities. He could really step up his 3-point shooting ability at the next level, with his going just 26.1% from beyond the arc, however.

Is this really a prospect that the Bulls will want to burn assets on to acquire?

Check out a clip recently put together by the folks behind the “Bulls Central” YouTube channel to get up to speed on what you need to know about him, which we embedded above for your viewing pleasure.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire