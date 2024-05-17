Should the Chicago Bulls try to trade for New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson?

Should the Chicago Bulls try to trade for New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson? With veteran Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic looking like he might be on the downside of his prime years based on what we saw from him with Chicago last season, the Bulls front office is going to need to find a starting center for the future sooner rather than later.

But Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley thinks Chicago might be able to entice the New York Knicks into parting ways with Robinson with the right offer. If the Knicks re-sign Isaiah Hartenstein, “they might need to find a way to unload Robinson.”

“The Bulls would sacrifice some scoring in the process, but they’d become more dynamic at—and especially above—the rim,” he adds.

“Chicago might have to part with some draft considerations in the deal, but it shouldn’t take a premier pick,” writes Buckley. “There is some risk with Robinson’s health woes, obviously, but the reward could be substantial.”

If it did not require Chicago burning multiple firsts to get Robinson and Vooch off the roster, we’d be quite elated for such a move for the Bulls.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire