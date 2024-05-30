The Chicago Bulls need to trade Zach LaVine this offseason

For a huge chunk of the season, it looked as though the Chicago Bulls were focused on trading Zach LaVine. And based on all of the recent rumors, they are going to try to trade him again this summer. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report listed a LaVine trade as one of Chicago’s top needs this offseason.

“If LaVine’s trade value isn’t at rock bottom after another injury-impacted season, it’s at least residing in the same zip code,” Buckley wrote. “And that doesn’t change the fact he more or less has to go this offseason. That’s more or less coming directly from the Bulls, too. For all of the big-ticket items on their summer to-do list, a LaVine trade “remains priority one, two and three this summer,” a team source told Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

“The Bulls can’t expect much of a return for LaVine, but that almost doesn’t matter. Getting out from under his colossal contract would make it easier for this front office to navigate. Not to mention, subtracting him from the team would ensure the runway stays clear for White’s continued ascension.”

If the Bulls want to move forward with a new direction, they need to trade LaVine.

