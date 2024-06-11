Should the Chicago Bulls trade their No. 11 pick of the 2024 NBA draft?

Should the Chicago Bulls trade their No. 11 pick of the 2024 NBA draft? Such a question will always and forever be followed by the counter-inquiry “for what.” And that is the core of the dilemma posed by Bleacher Report NBA analyst Zach Buckley in a recent breakdown of what he believes all lottery teams in this year’s draft ought to do with each pick,

Pointing to Chicago’s front office and their habit of chasing competence in the present for potential future greatness, Buckley suggests that “there is certainly a scenario in which the Bulls try shopping the 11th pick for some type of proven producer.”

Still, he rightly cautions against this attitude, writing that it “sounds disastrous, even without knowing how that hypothetical deal would take shape.”

Should the Chicago Bulls be looking to trade up in the 2024 NBA draft? https://t.co/0IQaYWty6p pic.twitter.com/fsw2knMu2t — Bulls Wire (@Bulls_Wire) June 11, 2024

“There should be ‘young help wanted’ signs plastered around the United Center, if for no other reason than the Bulls’ brass would know that doing anything with this pick other than investing it in one of the draft’s 11 best players would be a waste,” he adds.

“Getting a wing or multi-dimensional big man would be ideal, but if the best player is clearly a guard, Chicago should grab him and figure out the fit later.”

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire