This Chicago Bulls team makes no sense this season. The inconsistent play makes for a dizzying ball club in terms of keeping track of the kind of teams they tend to beat, and those they tend to lose to in their more recent contests this campaign.

With wins over the mighty Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, and Indiana Pacers (and twice, at that) since the start of the month of March, you might think the Bulls are trending in the right direction as the postseason draws near. But Chicago has also dropped games to the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, and even the lowly Washington Wizards in recent weeks.

Appearing to be as confused about their identity as a ball club as we are, what sort of Bulls squad will we see take the court for the NBA’s 2024 play-in tournament?

The folks behind the “Bulls Central” YouTube channel took a closer look at these concerning trends on a recent episode of their show. Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say about Chicago’s uneven play of late.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire