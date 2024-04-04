Should the Chicago Bulls target Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant to add an impact wing to their roster this coming 2024 NBA offseason? For at least one league analyst, it is something that the Bulls at least ought to consider. Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley recently proposed that Chicago look to trade for the Blazers star this summer in a recent article.

Noting the limited assets that the Bulls have to add talent to the team in terms of both contracts and draft picks, Buckley suggests Grant, whose large contract makes him a less-desirable (but very good) player for many teams on the trade market. “The second Damian Lillard decided he was done with the … Blazers, Grant immediately looked overpaid and out of place,” the B/R analyst writes.

“The 30-year-old isn’t quite finished with the first season of the five-year, $160 million deal he signed last summer. That’s a massive amount of money for someone who never quite made it to stardom.”

Chicago Bulls re-sign Javonte Green for rest of the 2023-24 season, cut Terry Taylor https://t.co/fmCmaAggIO pic.twitter.com/JwTUuIiq9g — Bulls Wire (@Bulls_Wire) April 4, 2024

“Portland wouldn’t just give him away, but it would have to factor that contract into its expected return,” he adds. “So, a protected future first could potentially headline the package to get Grant if the Bulls had the right sweeteners in that exchange.”

“It would be a risk, but if Chicago really wants this core to breakthrough, a high-end, two-way forward like Grant might be its best hope for doing so.”

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire