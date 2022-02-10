Chicago Bulls stand pat at the NBA trade deadline but could add depth on the buyout market

The Chicago Bulls chose not to make a move before the NBA’s trade deadline Thursday.

Standing pat became a clear possibility for the Bulls in January, when executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas emphasized the importance of protecting the team’s established chemistry during an interview with WSCR-AM 670.

Coach Billy Donovan and All-Star DeMar DeRozan echoed confidence in the current roster, which has lifted the Bulls to a tie for third place in the Eastern Conference with a 34-21 record. But that doesn’t leave out the possibility for a move on the buyout market, likely to shore up short-term concerns about guard depth and a lack of size across the roster.

The Bulls sat out on a whirlwind day of transactions, including a move that sent James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets to the Philadelphia Sixers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round draft picks.

The Bulls now await the recoveries of three key players — Lonzo Ball (knee), Patrick Williams (wrist) and Alex Caruso (wrist). All three are expected to return before the end of the regular season, with Ball and Caruso scheduled for completed recovery by the end of March.